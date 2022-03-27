Mankato teacher, energy plant manager embark on Antarctica expedition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Mankato residents have arrived in Antarctica for a once-in-a-lifetime science expedition.

Julia Battern, a teacher at Mankato East High School, and Micheal Innes, Operations and Maintenance Manager at Onward Energy, started their journey on March 15.

The trip is organized by the 2041 Foundation, which works to preserve the frozen continent as a natural reserve.

Onward Energy has sponsored the expedition.

Battern said the trip comes at an important time, when the school district is rewriting its science courses.

“I’m excited to be challenged, and I’m gonna be challenged by the people on this trip to maybe think differently or to really look inside and think about what am I doing, what is my purpose, and how can I make the greatest impact during my short time here on earth,” Battern stated.

Battern and Innes are learning about climate change and sustainability efforts with daily workshops.

They hope to gain a better understanding about climate change and what can be done to help.

“I hope to be able to collaborate with all of these amazing people that are going to be on this journey with us and be able to learn from them, and impart some knowledge that I’ve learned over the years being in the power industry, and what we’re trying to do to be more environmentally friendly,” Innes said.

You can keep up with Battern and Innes’ journey by visiting Onward Energy’s website, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

