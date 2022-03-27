Maverick men’s hockey team advances to Frozen Four

(KEYC) - A goal late in the first period proved to be the only scoring in the game and senior netminder Dryden McKay was sterling as Minnesota State held on for a 1-0 win over Notre Dame in NCAA Division I regional championship action Saturday in Albany, N.Y.

The Mavericks, 37-5-0 overall and winners of 17 games in a row, now advance to the NCAA DI men’s hockey Frozen Four, which will be held in Boston, Mass., April 8th and 10th.

KEYC News Now will have a crew in Boston to bring you all the action.

