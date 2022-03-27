Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No. 1 Minnesota State shuts out Notre Dame for second-straight trip to Frozen Four

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York. (KEYC) - The top-ranked 37-5-0 Minnesota State men’s hockey team held onto a 1-0 lead to defeat Notre Dame and claim the NCAA Regional Championship, Saturday night.

The lone goal came from MSU junior center Nathan Smith with 16 seconds remaining in the first period, Smith fired home a loose rebound for his 50th point of the season. Smith joins a slim list of former Mavericks to record 50 points in a single season.

In net, the Mavericks were backed by senior Dryden McKay with 23 saves. The shutout gives McKay his 10th shutout of the season and 34th of his career.

“We’re happy to be going to Boston. It was a goal of this group from day one, so we’re excited to be moving onto Boston,” head coach of the Mavericks Mike Hastings said.

“We had to earn it this weekend. Thursday when we got up 3-0, it was a battle the rest of the game and today it was a battle all the way from the first shift. If you’re going to make it to the Frozen Four, you’re going to have to earn it, you’re going to have to do something extra and I thought we had that extra effort tonight that got us through,” McKay added.

“You know, everybody gets to the tournament, their records go away, wins losses, it’s kind of like a new season. You come into these tournaments and you know every game is going to be hard. Every team’s really good. So, I think, we had a game plan and we executed it pretty well and we’ve got a brick in net so that helps,” said Smith.

Minnesota State will face the winner of Western Michigan/Minnesota in the Frozen Four, which is set for April 7 inside Boston’s own TD Garden.

Stay tuned as KEYC News Now will bring you in-depth coverage of the Mavericks from Boston.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

Mankato East bounced back from a second-round exit to Totino-Grace in the Class AAA boys'...
East wins Class AAA third-place title over Princeton
Mankato East's Puolrah Gong inbounds the ball against Mound Westonka Tuesday, March 22, 2022,...
Mankato East falls in state semifinals
Mankato East falls in state semifinals
FILE — Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) introduced a bill in the Minnesota Legislature to...
Sen. Frentz introduces bill to replace Blakeslee Stadium