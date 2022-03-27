No. 1 Minnesota State shuts out Notre Dame for second-straight trip to Frozen Four

ALBANY, New York. (KEYC) - The top-ranked 37-5-0 Minnesota State men’s hockey team held onto a 1-0 lead to defeat Notre Dame and claim the NCAA Regional Championship, Saturday night.

The lone goal came from MSU junior center Nathan Smith with 16 seconds remaining in the first period, Smith fired home a loose rebound for his 50th point of the season. Smith joins a slim list of former Mavericks to record 50 points in a single season.

In net, the Mavericks were backed by senior Dryden McKay with 23 saves. The shutout gives McKay his 10th shutout of the season and 34th of his career.

“We’re happy to be going to Boston. It was a goal of this group from day one, so we’re excited to be moving onto Boston,” head coach of the Mavericks Mike Hastings said.

“We had to earn it this weekend. Thursday when we got up 3-0, it was a battle the rest of the game and today it was a battle all the way from the first shift. If you’re going to make it to the Frozen Four, you’re going to have to earn it, you’re going to have to do something extra and I thought we had that extra effort tonight that got us through,” McKay added.

“You know, everybody gets to the tournament, their records go away, wins losses, it’s kind of like a new season. You come into these tournaments and you know every game is going to be hard. Every team’s really good. So, I think, we had a game plan and we executed it pretty well and we’ve got a brick in net so that helps,” said Smith.

Minnesota State will face the winner of Western Michigan/Minnesota in the Frozen Four, which is set for April 7 inside Boston’s own TD Garden.

Stay tuned as KEYC News Now will bring you in-depth coverage of the Mavericks from Boston.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.