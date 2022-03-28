Bird flu confirmed in three Minnesota poultry flocks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The State of Minnesota announced Monday that it has secured help from U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Teams for the response to three poultry flocks that tested positive for avian influenza.

”Everyone needs to be on high alert right now. It’s affecting everyone right now and this virus is very lethal to our domesticated poultry,” said Dr. Beth Thompson, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the activation of a USDA emergency response team in Minnesota to support the state’s disease control and containment efforts for Avian Influenza.

“This could be very significant once again, especially to our rural communities. Those places where we have folks that work on these farms, but certainly, also we have seen this on the East Coast, anybody with backyard folks that are closer into the larger towns,” Thompson stated.

The latest strand of the bird flu is a big concern, especially since Minnesota has three cases across the state in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties. This is cause for concern especially since Minnesota is the nation’s leader in turkey production.

“The eggs, the chicken, the turkey all remain safe to eat because the infected flocks do not leave the farm that they are on.”

Although this virus is hard to evade, there are some ways to save your poultry farm, with one of the biggest ones being biosecurity.

“Don’t let visitors on your farm, make sure you are cleaning your boots, make sure you are not dragging anything into those barns or onto those sights where poultry is,” Thompson said.

Unfortunately for farmers, this is just the beginning of Avian Influenza.

“We’ve said before, we knew that it was coming. We were watching what was going on in other states, and we expect that there are going to be additional cases. It wasn’t all going to be just the three cases from this last weekend,” Thompson said.

