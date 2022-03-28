Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bird flu confirmed in three Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu has been confirmed in poultry flocks in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties
Avian Influenza is now located in Meeker, Mower and Stearns Counties
Avian Influenza is now located in Meeker, Mower and Stearns Counties(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The State of Minnesota announced Monday that it has secured help from U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Teams for the response to three poultry flocks that tested positive for avian influenza.

”Everyone needs to be on high alert right now. It’s affecting everyone right now and this virus is very lethal to our domesticated poultry,” said Dr. Beth Thompson, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the activation of a USDA emergency response team in Minnesota to support the state’s disease control and containment efforts for Avian Influenza.

“This could be very significant once again, especially to our rural communities. Those places where we have folks that work on these farms, but certainly, also we have seen this on the East Coast, anybody with backyard folks that are closer into the larger towns,” Thompson stated.

The latest strand of the bird flu is a big concern, especially since Minnesota has three cases across the state in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties. This is cause for concern especially since Minnesota is the nation’s leader in turkey production.

“The eggs, the chicken, the turkey all remain safe to eat because the infected flocks do not leave the farm that they are on.”

Although this virus is hard to evade, there are some ways to save your poultry farm, with one of the biggest ones being biosecurity.

“Don’t let visitors on your farm, make sure you are cleaning your boots, make sure you are not dragging anything into those barns or onto those sights where poultry is,” Thompson said.

Unfortunately for farmers, this is just the beginning of Avian Influenza.

“We’ve said before, we knew that it was coming. We were watching what was going on in other states, and we expect that there are going to be additional cases. It wasn’t all going to be just the three cases from this last weekend,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

City of Mankato waves Tourtellotte Pool fees for 2022 season
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
FILE - A man is accused of stealing numerous boxes of guns and ammunition while working at a...
Feds: Minnesota man stole guns, ammo from shipping facility
A group of MSU hockey players celebrate at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in...
Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four
Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four