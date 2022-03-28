A cool, wet week ahead

More cool weather is on the way. Temperatures will remain below average through much of this week. On top of that, we are also tracking another system that could bring a half inch to an inch of rain and some snow late Tuesday through Thursday.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy with highs only reaching the low 40s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with high temps in the low to mid 40s.

Our next system will roll in with scattered light rain late Tuesday afternoon. Rain will become heavier on Tuesday night and occasionally switch to a rain/snow mix as temperatures drop late Tuesday night. Scattered light rain showers will continue through the day Wednesday with light rain and snow likely Wednesday night and Thursday. A half inch to an inch or more of precip is possible through Thursday. Depending on the track and the amount of cold air drawn into the system, there could also be some minor slushy snow accumulation Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will warm a bit as we head into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will bring a chance of scattered light rain and/or snow showers with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be dry with high temps climbing into the low 50s. Longer range models do suggest that temps will climb back into the mid 50s next week.

