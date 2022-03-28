Your Photos
Dry Today, A More Active Pattern Arives Tuesday

Active Weather Returns Tuesday Afternoon Through Thursday
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s we return to the 40s this Monday. Clouds will be increasing throughout today with winds out of the southeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s, winds will remain out southeast around 5-15 mph at times gusting to 25. Tuesday will start off dry with rain developing in the afternoon as highs climb into the low to mid-40s. Tuesday night, heavier showers and a rumble of thunder are possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with lows remaining in the 40s.

Wednesday, the rain will continue for portions of the area with a few spots north of US 14 seeing some wintry mix. Widespread light snow will develop Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The better chance for snow accumulation remains across northern Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin. This system will contain a good amount of moisture the liquid content producing anywhere from a quarter of an inch of precipitation to areas around an inch. Light snow accumulation is expected but too early to lock down the exact amount. Stay with KEYC News Now for the latest in the active weather headed our way this week.

