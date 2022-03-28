Your Photos
Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates (21) during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021,...
Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates (21) during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)(Adam Bettcher | AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) — Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract.

Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.

The Flyers drafted Cates in the fifth round in 2017. He has since recorded 99 points in 139 NCAA games and helped Minnesota-Duluth win the national title in 2019.

Cates was one of 15 college players picked to play for the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics, which the NHL skipped. He was named an alternate captain despite being just 23 and put up three points in four games.

“Noah has had an exceptional collegiate career, and we’re happy to have him signed,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “We have followed his progress closely and are excited to watch his continued growth in our organization.”

Among other moves:

— The Pittsburgh Penguins signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a $750,000 contract for next season. The Michigan Tech product will report to the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play the rest of this season on an amateur tryout agreement.

— The Washington Capitals also signed journeyman forward Mike Vecchione to a one-year, two-way contract for next season. It’s worth $750,000 in the NHL.

— The New York Rangers acquired forward Maxim Letunov from the Carolina Hurricanes for defenseman Tarmo Reunanen.

— The Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brady Lyle to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

