Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz announces federal assistance to monitor bird flu

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird flu in three poultry flocks in Minnesota.

The governor says members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture will assist state officials in monitoring the spread of the virus.

The emergency team will arrive on Wednesday for a three-week period.

The state Board of Animal Health says the infected poultry flocks are in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties. Samples collected from the flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the USDA.

Minnesota officials have quarantined the properties.

All birds in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

I would go to Castle Rock, ME. IYKYK. Thanks for sharing your sweet, sweet fantasy locales!!...
QOTD (Results)
Gov. Walz announced federal assistance to combat a strain of the bird flu now confirmed bird...
Gov. Walz announces federal assistance to monitor bird flu
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Robert Wade Chittick, of Williamsburg, was...
Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin
FILE — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree misdemeanor...
Regulators may suspend sheriff after drunken crash