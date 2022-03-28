Mankato Area Public Schools reports decline in COVID-19 cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In early February, Mankato Area Public Schools announced they would no longer be requiring masks in schools, only recommending them.

Today, the district reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases since that time.

“The last week of January, we had 400 that were reported to the school district that week. Last week, we were down to four cases for the week. So drastic decline in our cases, we’ve seen this drop here fairly rapidly here probably over the last four, four and a half weeks,” said Scott Hogen, director of facilities at Mankato Area Public Schools.

The district said that while masks are only recommended, they still play a role in schools and are being required in nurse’s offices and still being worn by some members of the community, particularly those with existing medical conditions.

The district also emphasized, however, that COVID protocols depend on the current situation and are subject to change as the situation within the community does, but that the current status of the district is a good one.

“We are welcoming families back into our buildings again and students are planning field trips and class parties and picnics and all those wonderful things that happen in spring in a school district. We’re excited and looking forward to all of those events happening,” Hogen said.

