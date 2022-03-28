Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Area Public Schools reports decline in COVID-19 cases

Over a month removed from lifting the mask mandate in schools, Mankato Area Public Schools has an update on the current COVID-19 situation in the district.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In early February, Mankato Area Public Schools announced they would no longer be requiring masks in schools, only recommending them.

Today, the district reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases since that time.

“The last week of January, we had 400 that were reported to the school district that week. Last week, we were down to four cases for the week. So drastic decline in our cases, we’ve seen this drop here fairly rapidly here probably over the last four, four and a half weeks,” said Scott Hogen, director of facilities at Mankato Area Public Schools.

The district said that while masks are only recommended, they still play a role in schools and are being required in nurse’s offices and still being worn by some members of the community, particularly those with existing medical conditions.

The district also emphasized, however, that COVID protocols depend on the current situation and are subject to change as the situation within the community does, but that the current status of the district is a good one.

“We are welcoming families back into our buildings again and students are planning field trips and class parties and picnics and all those wonderful things that happen in spring in a school district. We’re excited and looking forward to all of those events happening,” Hogen said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

City of Mankato waves Tourtellotte Pool fees for 2022 season
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
FILE - A man is accused of stealing numerous boxes of guns and ammunition while working at a...
Feds: Minnesota man stole guns, ammo from shipping facility
A group of MSU hockey players celebrate at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in...
Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four
Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four