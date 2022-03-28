Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The emergency involved a young woman, and the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has protocols in place for these types of situations.

They had two EMTs and four police officers standing by, something they have at every ticketed event, whether it’s a hockey game or concert in the arena or at Vetterstone Amphitheater.

“Usually for our events, it kind of runs the range of minor injuries, intoxication. Those types of things that we can take care of right away. Occasionally, we do have to load up the ambulance and go up the hill,” Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center co-director Eric Jones said.

Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center representatives say while this situation has happened before, it is still pretty rare.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.