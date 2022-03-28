Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Olivia man charged with murder in stabbing death of 13-year-old boy

Olivia man charged with murder in stabbing death of 13-year-old boy
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — An Olivia man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 13-year-old boy.

Houston Allen Morris, 38, is facing two second-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in connection to the death of Isaac Hoff.

Hoff died last week after being stabbed in the chest.

Court documents say Morris was in a romantic relationship with Hoff’s mother, who received an order of protection against him on March 1. Despite the order, Morris was living with her and her son for the last two weeks.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris started assaulting Hoff’s mother early Thursday morning when she grabbed a knife for protection.

Hoff was standing behind her when Morris allegedly grabbed the knife, drove it towards her and missed, fatally striking the teen instead.

Morris’ bail is set at $500,000 with no conditions and $350,000 with conditions.

His next court date has been set for April 25. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

City of Mankato waves Tourtellotte Pool fees for 2022 season
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
FILE - A man is accused of stealing numerous boxes of guns and ammunition while working at a...
Feds: Minnesota man stole guns, ammo from shipping facility
A group of MSU hockey players celebrate at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in...
Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four
Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four