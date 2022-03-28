Olivia man charged with murder in stabbing death of 13-year-old boy

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — An Olivia man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 13-year-old boy.

Houston Allen Morris, 38, is facing two second-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in connection to the death of Isaac Hoff.

Hoff died last week after being stabbed in the chest.

Court documents say Morris was in a romantic relationship with Hoff’s mother, who received an order of protection against him on March 1. Despite the order, Morris was living with her and her son for the last two weeks.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris started assaulting Hoff’s mother early Thursday morning when she grabbed a knife for protection.

Hoff was standing behind her when Morris allegedly grabbed the knife, drove it towards her and missed, fatally striking the teen instead.

Morris’ bail is set at $500,000 with no conditions and $350,000 with conditions.

His next court date has been set for April 25. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

