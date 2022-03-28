Your Photos
Waterville residents mourn loss of downtown bar after fire

Waterville residents are mourning the loss of the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill after it burned down early Saturday morning.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville residents are mourning the loss of the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill after it burned down early Saturday morning.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported around 3 a.m.

“I feel a sadness that we lost another business in this small town,” stated Ron Haslip, owner of Ron’s Hardware Hank across the street.

He said he was one of the first people to arrive on scene.

“When I heard the scanner go off, I quickly got dressed and I ran down,” Haslip added.

The fire spread rapidly, carried by gusty winds.

“I was hoping it could be put out fast and that the fire department would get there fast. Sad to say, by the time they get their equipment out and get to the spot, it’s 15 to 20 minutes. The fire had escalated to the roof pretty drastically,” Haslip explained.

The Waterville Fire Department responded and sought assistance from eight neighboring departments.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the blaze.

Brigett McGuire, manager at Ron’s Hardware Hank, was also there.

“You didn’t know if they were ever going to get it out. They had the ladder trucks way up, over top of the building to spray the top of the roof,” McGuire said.

No injuries were reported, but the flames left the building in ruins, also charring a vehicle nearby.

Luckily the winds were blowing northwest, directing the heat towards a parking lot and away from other structures.

“It was a real concern that it was going to spread to other businesses or other people’s homes,” McGuire stated.

The building was home to several businesses before becoming the Funky Munky.

“The VFW was there at one time, Bullheads Bar at one time, different owners of the same type of business,” Haslip mentioned.

Residents said the town won’t be the same without it.

“I can see the devastation on their face. It really has a lot of memories for everybody in that place,” McGuire said.

Haslip and McGuire hope the Funky Munky will make a comeback.

“I hope that they could rebuild, but who knows something as devastating as this may recover or not,” McGuire added.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

