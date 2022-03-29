24 years since tornado devastates Comfrey, St. Peter

COMFREY/ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - March 29th marks the 24th anniversary of the powerful storms that swept through southern Minnesota..

On that day in 1998, a F3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.

Two people died as a result of the storm, one 9 year old from Mankato and an 85-year-old from Hanska.

Gustavus Adolphus College took the biggest hit from the twister. 2,000 trees were lost, and nearly 80% of the windows on the campus shattered.

Luckily this all happened on a Sunday during Spring Break, avoiding countless casualties in the process.

In Comfrey, 75% of the structures in the town were damaged or destroyed, including the local K-12 school.

