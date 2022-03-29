Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

24 years since tornado devastates Comfrey, St. Peter

Residents sift through the wreckage caused by a tornado which ripped through St. Peter, Minn.,...
Residents sift through the wreckage caused by a tornado which ripped through St. Peter, Minn., in this March 29, 1998 photo. One year later, residents are still rebuilding their lives as are others in the path of the spring tornadoes which cut a three-mile wide, 90-mile-long swath across southern Minnesota.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMFREY/ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - March 29th marks the 24th anniversary of the powerful storms that swept through southern Minnesota..

On that day in 1998, a F3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an F-4 struck Comfrey.

Two people died as a result of the storm, one 9 year old from Mankato and an 85-year-old from Hanska.

Gustavus Adolphus College took the biggest hit from the twister. 2,000 trees were lost, and nearly 80% of the windows on the campus shattered.

Caption

Luckily this all happened on a Sunday during Spring Break, avoiding countless casualties in the process.

In Comfrey, 75% of the structures in the town were damaged or destroyed, including the local K-12 school.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Debris lies inside and around a damaged building Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Hartland, Minn....
Steele County to receive nearly $300,000 in disaster relief
Steele County to receive nearly $300,000 in disaster relief