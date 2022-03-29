Your Photos
Another Early Spring System To Bring Rain Snow Mix To The Area

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A low will move through the Central Plains Tuesday providing plenty of moisture to the region Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Light rain will develop this afternoon ahead of the main low with heavier showers and a rumble of thunder arriving this evening as the center of the low moves into Iowa. There is an isolated chance for a stronger storm across southern Minnesota into northern Iowa this evening/tonight that will be capable of producing hail. Overall severe threat is low. Today and tonight’s rainfall totals will range from a 0.25″ to 0.5″ with higher amounts within thunderstorm activity. Highs Tuesday will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday, the rain will switch to snow between 5 and 6 am for areas out west from Marshall down to Worthington with rain continuing for areas east of US-71. The wintry mix will spread east through the afternoon Wednesday before switching to all snow Wednesday night. Areas could see a quick 1 to 2 inches of new snowfall accumulation before melting within a day. Temperatures return to near seasonable by the weekend.

