City of Mankato waves Tourtellotte Pool fees for 2022 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council sets season dates and fees for the upcoming Tourtellotte Pool swimming season.

Just like last year, this year’s swimming season is offered with free admission.

The pool will be open to the public from June 10 to Aug. 14.

Following the shorter season, the facility will also begin several improvement projects. That includes updating the mechanics system, remodeling the bathhouse and building a new pool deck with an accessible ramp.

The projects will be funded through sales tax and American Rescue Plan dollars.

”This is amazing that the City of Mankato has decided to run it in 2022. We’re also very excited to be part of this project with the city to renovate the facility. It’s good that the local government has decided to give some much needed upgrades,” YMCA Aquatics Director Jose Rosales Yepez said.

Construction will begin immediately after the 2022 season and will cancel the 2023 season.

