Detour for Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT crews have begun construction on the 12.5-mile corridor.

The detour will remain in place until the completion of the project in October of 2023.

Traffic will be detoured on Highway 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project.

Detour routes and access points for local traffic are expected to change throughout different stages of construction.

