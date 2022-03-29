First Female Dentist to Start Practice From Scratch In the Region

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 1998, Dr. Angela Schuck became the first female dentist to start her own practice from scratch in the region.

“I was kind of second seat to everyone else in the practice,” said Dr. Angela Schuck, owner of North Mankato Family Dentistry. “And decided, I think I can do this myself. And decide to branch out on my own. My husband was a little bit nervous about that but I felt very confident,” ,

The road to opening what is now North Mankato Family Dentistry was far from easy.

In her late 20s, she began her journey by seeking business loans from banks around the area, but was met with a lot of doubt.

“Not all the banks really believed in me. and some flat out said no, we are not going to give you any money,” stated Dr. Schuck.

Even though she ended up finding a bank, Dr. Shuck say s as a young woman, she knew it would take more than hard work to achieve her goals.

“I worked really hard and I wasn’t afraid to be different. And think that’s something you have to do as a woman. You have to sometimes go against the grain and maybe fight stereotypes,” explain Dr. Shuck.

After 24 years, Dr. Shuck runs North Mankato Family Dentistry with her husband and in her team she has 10 highly trained dental professional women

Even today, she makes sure to note that her business wouldn’t be where it is today, without the support of her family, husband, mentor and the community.

“It’s just so rewarding to work for another woman like that. It is so strong,” said Office Manager at North Mankato Family dentistry, Kristi Wallman.

