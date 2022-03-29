Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date

Colombian officials released a preliminary toxicology report of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday. (CNN/Getty/SergeyRocks/youtube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) – Rock band Foo Fighters is canceling all its upcoming tour dates including a scheduled May 1 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, following the death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, 50, died Friday while on tour with Foo Fighters in South America.

Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

Traffic will be detoured on Highway 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project
Highway 14 detour between New Ulm, Nicollet begins April 11
FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants
Highway 14 detour between New Ulm, Nicollet begins April 11
Woman walking on busy Riverfront Drive in Old Town Mankato
Riverfront Drive becoming two-lane to widen sidewalks
Riverfront Drive becoming two-lane to widen sidewalks