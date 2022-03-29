Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting certified nursing assistants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz is celebrating a milestone in recruiting certified nursing assistants for long-term care facilities.

In early December of last year, Gov. Walz announced the plan to train and deploy 1,000 CNA’s in the state as the omicron variant took its toll.

He now says the state has surpassed that goal, originally set for January 31.

The governor will make the announcement today at 1 p.m. alongside health care professionals in St. Paul.

