Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

A family was trapped inside their home after a tree fell on their house in Natchitoches Parish...
Tree crashes through house in Louisiana, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Facebook resorts to old smear tactics against TikTok
Graduation
Tuition freeze for South Dakota public universities
The NFL will require all of its professional football teams to hire a minority, or female,...
NFL teams must hire a minority offensive coach in upcoming season, league reports