Keegan Murray declares for NBA Draft

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at...
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday, February 6, 2022.(Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Sophomore Keegan Murray has announced that he will pursue the NBA Draft.

In a statement on his Twitter page, Murray thanked Coach McCaffery, the staff, his teammates, and the hawkeye fan base for their support over the last two years, stating his intentions on going pro.

Murray ranks first in the county in Player Efficiency Rating (37.8) and fourth in points per game (23.5) this season. Murray is the only player nationally to average over 23 points and 8 rebounds this season.

Keegan Murray was voted Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player after scoring 103 points in 4 games and leading the Hawkeyes to their first tournament championship since 2006, and their third overall.

Murray was voted first-team All-American by the Associated Press, and Sporting News, and second-team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He is a Wooden Award semifinalist, Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year finalist, and Naismith Player of the Year finalist.

The latest ESPN draft projection has Murray as a top 5 draft pick.

