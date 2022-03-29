Your Photos
Mankato Area Public Schools to renovate new early education center

Mankato Area Public Schools acquired a new building in November to be used as an early education center.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last November, Mankato Area Public Schools purchased the empty building on 15 Map Drive, which formerly acted as an MRCI location before closing in late 2020.

The district purchased the property for $3.8 million and is currently working on renovating the building into an early learning center.

The district hopes the building will solve spatial problems they’ve been facing, bringing groups of students who were previously separated into a single building.

Officials said that the building is essential in building a strong support structure community-wide.

“As a community that is growing, we have set as a goal to be able to serve twenty-five percent of our preschool population through our school district, and so it’s necessary as a community to have a robust, braided system of support to young families, we are one of multiple providers of early childhood services,” said Audra Nissen Boyer, director of community education and recreation at Mankato Area Public Schools.

Despite purchasing the building in November, the district gained ownership only last month, but the new facility may become operational relatively soon.

“Our first group of students, which will be a replication of what we already are doing, are set to arrive at the facility for the fall of 2022-2023 school year. They’ll be coming from one of our school buildings where we already have classes because we’re re-purposing their facility for another use starting next school year,” Boyer said.

