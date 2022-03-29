Your Photos
Maverick Machine excited to go to the East Coast and support the Mavericks

If you aren’t at the rink, there are still sight to be seen in the Boston area(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The East Coast is filled with historic sights to see especially in Boston, MA. Which could come in handy for some loyal Maverick fans and Minnesota State University, Mankato’s own Maverick Machine.

“We are on cloud eleven right now. Support them and just scream our lungs out and play as loud as we can. Do everything that we can do to bring home a couple more wins,” Maverick Machine director, Michael Thursby said.

Maverick Machine director Michael Thursby says he is most excited for the showdown against Minnesota on Thursday night, but also can’t wait to be engulfed in the Boston culture and its historic monuments.

The oldest commissioned warship currently afloat, the USS Constitution, calls Boston home.

Other attractions such as Old North Church, and the Freedom Trail calling to history buffs.

There can also be time for some out-of-the-box excursions.

“Whale watching has been recommended to me by a bunch of people. I don’t know if this is the season for whale watching or not, but I feel like that would be something cool for the students to experience,” Thursby explained.

If history isn’t your thing then, Boston area is a place to take in some exciting culture shock.

“It’s very different than what we have in Minnesota. The seafood is fresh and that kind of thing, so I am just kind of excited to experience the culture and try to see what else we can do for the students that will be fun,” Thursby stated.

Overall, there is a lot of ways to keep yourself busy while you’re not at the rink.

“Some of these students have maybe never been out of Minnesota before or on a plane. They are going to get this experience to go and travel and experience a different culture. See what it is like on a different part of the country and that is an experience that you just can’t replace and you can’t make that up,” Thursby remarked.

