Minnesota House approves safety, health security for workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, the Minnesota House of Representatives approved legislation guaranteeing Earned Sick and Safe Time for all Minnesota workers, as well as a sweeping package of safety protections for workers at Minnesota warehouses, including at Amazon facilities.

Minnesota workers, including two-thirds of workers in the lowest wage positions, lack access to paid time off when they or a family member are ill or need to go to a doctor’s appointment.

Also approved was legislation to protect and empower Minnesota’s warehouse workers and to address practices that have led to high injury rates at Amazon facilities.

According to a report by the National Employment Law Project, one of nine workers at Amazon warehouses in Minnesota is injured on the job.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.