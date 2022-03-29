Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are starting to make travel plans.

Last year’s NCAA semifinals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip.

This year, however, the Mavericks Blue Line Club says they have been planning events and get-togethers in Boston for the Mavericks and their fans.

Club members said that it’s exciting to see the support for the Mavericks, both at the game and back home.

”It’s been nonstop, I mean, my phone’s been blowing up saying ‘hey, are there charter flights going out? Where is everybody staying? Are there things going on out there?’ And there will be. I mean, there’s not going to be a charter flight, from what I understand, but there will be events out there that we’ll plan for people to gather before the games, after the games, kind of celebrate it,” said Jason Beal of the Maverick Hockey Blue Line Club.

The puck will drop between the Mavericks and the Gophers at 7:30 p.m. on April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPN 2. The national championship game will follow April 9.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so here.

