Nature Center for Tots invites children to ‘eARTh - Celebrate Earth Day with Art’

FILE - At the Nature Center for Nature Tots on Wednesday, Apr.13 at 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., this...
FILE - At the Nature Center for Nature Tots on Wednesday, Apr.13 at 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., this month’s topic is “eARTh - Celebrate Earth Day with Art.”(Dickinson County Nature Center)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) - The Dickinson County Nature Center is encouraging children ages 2-5 years old to celebrate Mother Earth .

At the Nature Center for Nature Tots on Wednesday, Apr.13 at 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., this month’s Nature Tots topic is, “eARTh - Celebrate Earth Day with Art.”

“This month’s story and activity will focus on exploring the prairie while protecting the planet.” said Britney Snell, Naturalist.

She also advised attendees to dress appropriately for the outdoor event.

Nature Tots occurs every month and will be held every second Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This monthly program is for children ages 2-5 and a special adult.

Younger siblings are welcome to join.

Pre-registration is available for Nature Tots online at www.dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com.

For more information about upcoming events at the Nature Center please visit www.dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com or call 712-336-6352.

