Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nearly 1.5M more Iowa birds being killed because of bird flu

FILE - Nearly 1.5 million more chickens and turkeys are being slaughtered after Iowa...
FILE - Nearly 1.5 million more chickens and turkeys are being slaughtered after Iowa agriculture officials confirmed two more cases of bird flu.(Preston Keres / USDA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials announced two more bird flu outbreaks in commercial flocks on Tuesday that will require the killing of more than 1.5 million hens and turkeys.

One of the new outbreaks will lead to the killing of 1.5 million chickens at an egg-laying farm in Guthrie County, about 60 miles west of Des Moines. The other was at a turkey farm in Hamilton County, about 65 miles north of Des Moines, where 28,000 birds will be killed.

After they are killed, birds typically are buried in compost pits on the farms.

Iowa State Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand said it appears the infections are coming from migrating wild birds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 17 states have had outbreaks in commercial or private outdoor flocks this year. The virus has been found in wild birds in at least 25 states.

With the addition of the new Iowa cases, the U.S. poultry industry has had to kill more than 15.6 million chickens and 1.3 million turkeys since Jan. 1. In Iowa alone, infections have been found in seven commercial flocks and two backyard flocks.

Iowa’s agriculture secretary, Mike Naig, said the situation could worsen since the spring migration is likely to continue for a few more months. Much depends on the weather and improved biosecurity on farms, he said.

Naig said it’s too soon to estimate the economic loss this year.

“It’s a difficult time for poultry producers, not just those that have an infected site,” he said.

Food prices are already high due to inflation and supply chain problems, and if the bird flu outbreak expands to enough farms, chicken, turkey and egg prices could climb higher.

Health officials say they don’t know of any people who have caught the bird flu in the U.S., and the disease doesn’t present an immediate public health concern. The virus can spread from infected birds to people, but such infections are rare and haven’t led to sustained outbreaks among humans.

The worst recent bird flu outbreak in the U.S. happened in 2015, when more than 230 farms in 15 states had outbreaks leading to the killing of over 50 million birds. The total economic loss has been valued at $3.3 billion, according to research published in 2019 by a group of Iowa State University scientists.

In 2015, cases didn’t surface in Iowa until mid-April. This year the first Iowa case was confirmed on March 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

New Ulm students raise hundreds to help Ukrainian refugees
New Ulm students raise hundreds to help Ukrainian refugees
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up
If you aren’t at the rink, there are still sight to be seen in the Boston area
Maverick Machine excited to go to the East Coast and support the Mavericks
Traffic will be detoured on Highway 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project
Detour for Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet begins
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs