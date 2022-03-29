Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm students raise hundreds to help Ukrainian refugees

New Ulm students raise hundreds to help Ukrainian refugees
New Ulm students raise hundreds to help Ukrainian refugees(Gay Lynn Cowing)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Junior Optimist International Club of New Ulm High School successfully raised about $530 to help Ukrainian refugees.

Students came up with the idea of selling cinnamon rolls in a fundraiser called “Rolls for Refugees.”

The sale ran from Tuesday until Friday.

Staff say the rolls were quick to sell out.

”I think if we had been able to make more rolls, the moon was the limit. It went over extremely well. I’m very proud of our students. I think that we had a lot of support from our kids wanting to step up and just provide some help to people who really need it at this time,” said New Ulm High School teacher Gay Lynn Cowing.

The money will be donated to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

Traffic will be detoured on Highway 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project
Highway 14 detour between New Ulm, Nicollet begins April 11
Highway 14 detour between New Ulm, Nicollet begins April 11
Woman walking on busy Riverfront Drive in Old Town Mankato
Riverfront Drive becoming two-lane to widen sidewalks
Riverfront Drive becoming two-lane to widen sidewalks
An empty building with a removed MRCI sign in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato Area Public Schools to renovate new early education center