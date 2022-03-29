New Ulm students raise hundreds to help Ukrainian refugees

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Junior Optimist International Club of New Ulm High School successfully raised about $530 to help Ukrainian refugees.

Students came up with the idea of selling cinnamon rolls in a fundraiser called “Rolls for Refugees.”

The sale ran from Tuesday until Friday.

Staff say the rolls were quick to sell out.

”I think if we had been able to make more rolls, the moon was the limit. It went over extremely well. I’m very proud of our students. I think that we had a lot of support from our kids wanting to step up and just provide some help to people who really need it at this time,” said New Ulm High School teacher Gay Lynn Cowing.

The money will be donated to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

