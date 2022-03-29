Police looking for suspect in fatal Champlin stabbing

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the front yard of a residence in Champlin Monday about 9:30 p.m.

Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt says officers and firefighters from the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department attempted life saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

A K-9 team from Brooklyn Park and the Minnesota State Patrol air unit helped law enforcement from several agencies search for the suspect, but no one was found.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned in neighboring Brooklyn Park.

The name of the victim has not been released.

