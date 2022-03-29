Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in fatal Champlin stabbing

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the front yard of a residence in...
Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the front yard of a residence in Champlin Monday about 9:30 p.m.(KEYC Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the front yard of a residence in Champlin Monday about 9:30 p.m.

Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt says officers and firefighters from the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department attempted life saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

A K-9 team from Brooklyn Park and the Minnesota State Patrol air unit helped law enforcement from several agencies search for the suspect, but no one was found.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned in neighboring Brooklyn Park.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

In 1998, Dr. Angela Schuck became the first female dentist to start her own practice from...
First Female Dentist to Start Practice From Scratch In the Region
In 1998, Dr. Angela Schuck became the first female dentist to start her own practice from...
First Female Dentist to Start Practice From Scratch In the Region
United Health
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
In honor of Weed Appreciation Day (no, not THAT kind of weed!), Nick Beck went to Herbal Health...
Weed Appreciation Day digs into benefits of those pesky lawn annoyances