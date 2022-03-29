Your Photos
Spencer man dies after crash in Sioux County, IA

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa, man has died in an accident near Hull, Iowa, Monday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol investigators say 43-year-old Jeffrey Verhoef’s truck was stopped on Highway 18, east of Hull, waiting to turn south into Indian Avenue. That’s when investigators say 71-year-old Curtis Brownmiller’s car rear-ended VerHoef’s truck as it started to turn.

Brownmiller’s car ended up in a nearby field. He didn’t survive.

