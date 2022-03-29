Spring storm to bring thunder, rain, wind, cold and snow

We are tracking a spring storm system that will bring thunderstorms, rain, ice pellets and eventually a little snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa over the next couple of days. A half inch to an inch or more of rain is possible. Snow amounts will generally be light.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and windy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Scattered showers will develop late this afternoon, with thunderstorms and heavy rain likely tonight. While temperatures at the surface will be warm enough for rain, temperatures a few thousand feet up will be cold enough to support the development of hail and graupel (ice pellets) which will likely fall with the rain at times. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa under a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main threat being quarter-sized hail. The tornado threat is extremely low today.

The bulk of the precipitation with this system will fall tonight; however, scattered showers and even a little sleet will be possible at times on Wednesday. As temperatures drop on Wednesday night, rain will change to snow for a brief period. As of right now, I think snowfall amounts will be generally less than an inch. If cold air enters the system a little earlier than expected, some places could get a little more than that. Whatever the case, it is late March and any snow we get will melt quickly.

Snow and rain will end as this system moves out late Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer.

We are keeping an eye on a fast-moving system that will zip across Minnesota on Saturday. While this system could bring a little light rain and/or snow, it should not have a major impact on temperatures. Temps will climb into the upper 40s Saturday, with sunshine and upper 40s to low 50s likely on Sunday. Our long-range models continue to trend slightly warmer into next week.

