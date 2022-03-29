Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

United Health
United Health(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year.

UnitedHealth plans to add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which runs primary care clinics and surgery centers.

Health insurers and other payers have been emphasizing home-based care more in recent years as an alternative to expensive stays in hospitals or care centers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
Amber Alert canceled after 2 year old Minnesota boy found safe

Latest News

In 1998, Dr. Angela Schuck became the first female dentist to start her own practice from...
First Female Dentist to Start Practice From Scratch In the Region
In 1998, Dr. Angela Schuck became the first female dentist to start her own practice from...
First Female Dentist to Start Practice From Scratch In the Region
Authorities say a 35-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the front yard of a residence in...
Police looking for suspect in fatal Champlin stabbing
In honor of Weed Appreciation Day (no, not THAT kind of weed!), Nick Beck went to Herbal Health...
Weed Appreciation Day digs into benefits of those pesky lawn annoyances