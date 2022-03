157 crashes reported in Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a mixed bag of weather across the state this morning, so drivers are urged to be careful.

Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 157 crashes so far today between 4 a.m.-11 a.m.

Eighteen of those involved non-life threatening injuries and one involving serious injury.

One jackknifed semi was reported along with 97 vehicles spinning out or going off the road.

State Patrol adds that one trooper’s vehicle was rear-ended in Detroit Lakes but they were not apparently injured.

