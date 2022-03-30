Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, in New York.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By JAKE COYLE
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they said. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage, like Alzheimer’s disease. It’s treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.

Willis’ family didn’t divulge what caused his aphasia. Representatives for the actor declined to comment.

The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense,” Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like “Cosmic Sin,” “Out of Death” and “Deadlock.”

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s “Gasoline Alley” and “A Day to Die,” released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including “Die Like Lovers,” “Corrective Measures” and “The Wrong Place.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
Student killed in S.C. middle school shooting, sheriff says; suspect in custody
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press in the James S. Brady Press...
White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider
Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law