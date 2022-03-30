Career expo returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Regional Career and College Readiness Center hosted a career expo Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Over 1,600 10th grade students from 19 area schools attended the expo.

Students could meet with professionals from a variety of industries, with 49 different organizations partnering with the expo to meet and educate students.

They also got to take part in interactive exhibits from the organizations, play a career-based game show and personally meet with professionals.

”Tenth graders are at an age where, unless they’re exposed to careers they don’t always know what’s available to them, and so this is that opportunity to connect them with a network of individuals who would love to see them as future talent,” event organizer Kim Mueller said.

The expo has been hosted each year for over 15 years. Back this year, the event was canceled for two years due to COVID-19.

