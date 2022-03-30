Your Photos
Greater Mankato Growth announces routes for Mankato Marathon

The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15.

This year the races will wind through the Minnesota River Valley through Sibley Park, the Minnesota State University, Mankato fitness trails and the popular Red Jacket Park and across the bridge, which overlooks the Le Sueur River.

Members of Greater Mankato Growth are looking to add elements like more cheer zones and music as runners weave through the Mankato scenery.

“Mankato has such a great atmosphere, the scene is great, the foliage, the colors because it is October, it just really allows us to showcase what Mankato has to offer,” said Joy Leafblad, sports and special events director at Greater Mankato Growth.

The Mankato Marathon is USA Track & Field certified, making it one of the last races in Minnesota for runners who are looking to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Visit MankatoMarathon.com for more information about the marathon, including how to register.

2022 Mankato Marathon route
2022 Mankato Marathon route(KEYC)

