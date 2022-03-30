Your Photos
Highway 14 detour between New Ulm, Nicollet begins April 11

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews have begun work on the 12.5-mile corridor of Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Department of Transportation crews have begun work on the 12.5-mile corridor of Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet.

The detour for the first phase of the project is scheduled to go into effect April 11 and will remain in place until the completion of the project in October 2023.

Traffic will be detoured on Highways 15, 68 and 169 for the duration of the project.

Detour routes and access points for local traffic are expected to change throughout different stages of construction.

