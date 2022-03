Man found guilty of killing neighbor in Minneapolis in 2015

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Hennepin County jury has found a Brooklyn Park man guilty of killing his former neighbor, who was a Minneapolis activist and artist.

Jurors deliberated a day before finding Demetrius Wynee guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder with intent. He was found not guilty of a lower charge, second-degree murder without intent.

Sixty-eight-year-old Susan Spiller was strangled, beaten and stabbed several times and was found dead in her bedroom in July 2015.

A Hennepin County medical examiner said Spiller died of “complex homicidal violence.”

Neighbors told police Spiller had been having ongoing issues with Wynne’s family.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.