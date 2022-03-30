Mankato Public Safety responds to house fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato home is damaged by fire on the morning of March 29.

Mankato Public Safety firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the main floor windows and quickly extinguished the fire at the home on Homestead Road.

Officials says the occupants escaped safely and there were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at $75,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

