Mankato woman wins dance contest on ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An MSU Mankato alum is getting a bit of national notoriety and a nice chunk of change to go with it.

If you’ve been watching our broadcasts in the last month, you might recognize Jess Wubben.

The Mankato resident edged out 10 other competitors for the Winter Trivia Dancing Contest on “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.”

Wubben is getting $2500 for her superior dance skills.

She says she’ll be a dancer and host at Valley Fair this summer.

