Maverick Machine excited to represent Mankato in Boston

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The East Coast is filled with historic sights to see, especially in Boston, Mass., which could come in handy for some loyal Minnesota State Mavericks fans and the Maverick Machine.

“We are on cloud 11 right now. Support them and just scream our lungs out and play as loud as we can, do everything that we can do to bring home a couple more wins,” Maverick Machine director Michael Thursby said.

Thursby says he is most excited about the showdown against the Minnesota Gophers on Thursday, April 7, but says he also can’t wait to be engulfed in the Boston culture and its historic monuments.

The oldest commissioned warship currently afloat, the USS Constitution, calls Boston home. Other attractions such as Old North Church and the Freedom Trail call to history buffs.

There can also be time for some out-of-the-box excursions.

It's OFFICIAL!!! We're shipping up to Boston with @MinnStMHockey. Stay tuned to all of our social media platforms (including our TikTok) for some great content as we share our journey! #HornsUp 😈 https://t.co/v1kY6WHyoF — Maverick Machine (@mnsumachine) March 29, 2022

“Whale watching has been recommended to me by a bunch of people. I don’t know if this is the season for whale watching or not, but I feel like that would be something cool for the students to experience,” Thursby said.

If history isn’t your thing, then the Boston area is a place to take in some exciting culture.

“It’s very different than what we have in Minnesota. The seafood is fresh and that kind of thing, so I am just kind of excited to experience the culture and try to see what else we can do for the students that will be fun,” Thursby said.

Overall, there are a lot of ways to keep yourself busy while you’re not at the rink.

“Some of these students have maybe never been out of Minnesota before or on a plane. They are going to get this experience to go and travel and experience a different culture, see what it is like in a different part of the country and that is an experience that you just can’t replace, and you can’t make that up,” Thursby said.

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m., with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

