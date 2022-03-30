Minn. State Academy for the Deaf alum wins Oscar for ‘CODA’

FAIRBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf is celebrating after one alum won big at the Oscars.

Daniel Durant is on the cast of CODA, which took home the award for best picture on Sunday.

It was a historic win for the film, which highlights Deaf culture and Deaf actors.

The movie centers around a girl who’s the only hearing member of her family.

She’s a child of a Deaf adult, or CODA.

Durant plays her brother. He graduated from the Academy in 2008.

Students shared a video congratulating him on the big win.

Congratulations to MSAD 2008 alum @danielndurant for being part of the cast of the film CODA, which won the 2022 best picture in last night's Oscar ceremony. MSAD is so proud of you! (ID: a video of students and staff congratulating and cheering for Daniel in the schools auditorium.)

“We do think that’s important as well, to give our students role models and really, they could be anything that they want to be. There’s some careers that they’ve maybe never seen or known, and hey you can do that in the future. You can go to the Oscars,” said Superintendent Terry Wilding.

CODA also took home awards for best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor.

