North Mankato starts process to tackle EAB infestation

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Emerald Ash Borer in 31 counties around the state.

Even though the invasive beetle has not been found within the city of North Mankato, officials are taking steps to minimize the damage.

The city removed 70 trees from lower North Mankato, which they intend to replace later this spring.

“Trying to minimize the impact if EAB were to come here and start wiping out a large quantity of ash trees at one time. That would be a burden to the taxpayers. We would have to put measures in place to all of a sudden start taking down hundreds of trees down versus 50 to 100,” explained Nathan Host, public works director at the City of North Mankato.

Last year, North Mankato received a grant to prepare for Emerald Ash Borer.

The plan is to spend about $1,000 for the removal and replacement of the ash trees.

”So our staff goes around and identifies ash trees within the community for removal as part of this grant process. All property owners do receive a letter indicating that the city has received a grant, this tree is going to be coming down. The owner does have some say in it, there is no cost. The grant alleviates any sort of boulevard tree replacement program,” Said Host.

Blue Earth and Nicollet counties have been placed in quarantine by the state, which means residents are not allowed to move any ash material, such as trees and firewood, from the counties.

