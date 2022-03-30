Officials confirm 4th case of bird flu in Buena Vista County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - State and federal Ag officials have confirmed another positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Buena Vista County, Iowa.

The virus was found in a commercial turkey flock. This is the fourth confirmed case of HPAI in Buena Vista County.

Officials say flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.

If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

