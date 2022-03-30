Rain, snow to end... Milder temps ahead

High temps are headed back to the 50s this weekend and should stay there into next week! I wanted to start on a positive note today because, well, have you been outside? It has been a cold, wet and breezy day. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through this evening, ending from southwest to northeast late tonight. After tonight, our forecast is mostly dry; however, we are watching several systems that could bring some scattered rain and/or snow through next week.

If you are traveling, watch the roads - especially bridges and overpasses - for scattered slippery spots. Rain and snow showers will continue, off and on, through tonight. Another two-tenths of an inch of precip is possible, with some of that falling as snow. Generally, snow accumulation will be less than an inch. There will be a few spots in western Minnesota and southeastern Minnesota that get one to two inches of wet, slushy snow. The good news is that it is late March and anything that falls will melt very, very quickly.

Now back to the good news of the day. Temperatures are going to start to climb as we work our way toward the weekend. Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 40s. On Friday temps will climb into the upper 40s. As of right now, it looks like we will climb into the glorious 50s this weekend and most days next week.

There will be several systems between now and next week that bring scattered precipitation chances. The first will come late Friday night into Saturday, bringing a brief mix of rain and/or snow. Precipitation type will depend on the specific timing of this one. If it comes a bit earlier Saturday morning when temperatures are colder, there could be some snow. This one should be in and out rather quickly with sunshine likely by Saturday afternoon. The second system will bring a quick chance of showers on Sunday night into Monday. The third will bring the potential for more widespread rain from Monday night into Tuesday of next week. This one is still almost a week away. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.