Rain Snow Mix Continues Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Areas west of US 71 woke up to snow this morning, further to the east in the Mankato area it was thunderstorms with small hail and graupel. A wintery mix will continue for this Wednesday across southern Minnesota before switching to all snow throughout the day. Highs today will run 15 plus degrees below normal and will remain in the 30s. Tonight, light snow will wrap up out west but continue for Mankato and areas to the east as lows fall to near seasonable in the mid to upper 20s. Areas could see another quarter of an inch of liquid content today before precipitation moves out Thursday as well as a quick inch or two of snowfall by Thursday morning.

Thursday, clouds will be around during the morning hours with a few lingering flurries. Clouds will decrease during the afternoon becoming sunny by Thursday evening as highs climb near 38. Friday, sunshine will continue with temps returning to the mid to upper 40s. A quick-moving shortwave will bring back a slight chance for rain early Saturday as temps warm into the upper 40s lower 50s for the weekend. Next week, temperatures return to the low to mid-50s.

