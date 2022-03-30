Riverfront Drive becoming two-lane to widen sidewalks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 18,000 vehicles pass through Old Town Mankato on Riverfront Drive each day.

Lined with shops, restaurants, offices and apartments, it’s one of the city’s busiest streets.

But in two months, Old Town will be getting a new look.

“A different mix up of what pavement’s dedicated for non-motorized versus what’s dedicated to motorized,” explained Michael McCarty, assistant engineer for the City of Mankato.

The City Council approved plans Monday to make temporary improvements to Riverfront ahead of its $5.1 million reconstruction in 2024.

A year-long $88,000 demonstration project will start this June.

It will reduce the four-lane road to two between Plum and Rock Streets and add a new center lane for left turns.

“When you create a left hand turn lane, you essentially, you don’t disrupt traffic,” added McCarty.

The reduction will make room for wider sidewalks, more greenery and public art.

A pedestrian crossing will be installed on Spring Street with a median and flashing lights.

The temporary changes will be studied to gauge their impact on pedestrian safety, vehicle speeds, travel times and crash rates.

“We want to run through the summer, through the transition of a new class of students as well as through the winter to test what limitations or operations might change,” stated McCarty.

The project will be deemed effective if average speeds slow by 3 mph but stay around the speed limit, the rise in average travel times are less than 30 seconds, fewer collisions occur and rush-hour traffic on Second Street increases by less than 30%.

The City will seek public opinion on the improvements before the approval of any permanent installments.

