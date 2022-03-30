Your Photos
Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield

Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash involving two UH-60 helicopters at Fort Stewart's Wright Army Airfield.(US Army)
By Kyle Jordan, Max Diekneite and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after a crash involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The solider has been identified as 26-year-old Capt. James T. Bellew, of Charlottesville, Virginia, WTOC reports.

Bellew entered the Army in 2017 as a medical service officer, became an Aeromedical Evacuation Officer in 2019, and has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division since March of 2020.

Bellew’s previous assignment was at Camp Casey in South Korea as a Field Medical Assistant from September 2017 to September 2018.

“James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping and saving the lives of others,” said Col. Eric Vanek, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated.

