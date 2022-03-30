Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Spring Choral Festival to celebrate the balance within life

FILE - Dr. Elisabeth Cherland, Director of the Spring Choral Concert in St. Peter, has one...
FILE - Dr. Elisabeth Cherland, Director of the Spring Choral Concert in St. Peter, has one request for the audience: Listen.(KEYC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Spring Choral Festival is shining a spotlight on the balance within life.

On Sunday, the Choir of Christ Chapel and the Lucia Singers, under the direction of Dr. Elisabeth Cherland, will present their Spring Choral Concert.

The concert will take place in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College at 2 p.m..

This concert will mark the first in many years that the Choir of Christ Chapel and the Lucia Singers share.

In fact, there are a few other reasons to celebrate.

“It feels so good to be returning to a time when the music itself can be the focus,” said Dr. Cherland after two years of working and performing with restrictions due to the pandemic. “While we’re returning to some rhythms, we’re creating new ones too,” comments Dr. Cherland.

This concert focuses on ideas of gratitude and celebration while also acknowledging the uncertainty that is so prevalent in the world today.

“We need music, we need to sing, and there is much to be grateful for,” wrote Dr. Cherland in the concert program. “Yet, we also know that uncertainty and pain are still present in our world. This concert reflects how we hold both joy and gratitude with anxiety and suffering.”

Throughout the concert, Dr. Cherland has one request for the audience.

“Listen for joy, listen for pain,” said Dr. Cherland. “Listen for gratitude. Listen for longing. Listen for the balancing of all.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short
Two St. Peter businesses to close doors
Two St. Peter businesses closing doors

Latest News

Corn, soybeans, dairy and hog production are pulling in a lot of money for the southern Minnesota
Farm economy is booming in southern Minnesota
Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
That’s making custom farm rates a more attractive option for farmers especially in southern...
Back orders on farm machinery hurting agriculture business
Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay skates against Bowling Green during an NCAA hockey game on...
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay named Hobey Hat Trick Finalist
FILE - Minnesota animal health officials are imposing a ban on all poultry sales and...
Poultry sales, exhibits temporarily banned due to bird flu