Spring Choral Festival to celebrate the balance within life

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Spring Choral Festival is shining a spotlight on the balance within life.

On Sunday, the Choir of Christ Chapel and the Lucia Singers, under the direction of Dr. Elisabeth Cherland, will present their Spring Choral Concert.

The concert will take place in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College at 2 p.m..

This concert will mark the first in many years that the Choir of Christ Chapel and the Lucia Singers share.

In fact, there are a few other reasons to celebrate.

“It feels so good to be returning to a time when the music itself can be the focus,” said Dr. Cherland after two years of working and performing with restrictions due to the pandemic. “While we’re returning to some rhythms, we’re creating new ones too,” comments Dr. Cherland.

This concert focuses on ideas of gratitude and celebration while also acknowledging the uncertainty that is so prevalent in the world today.

“We need music, we need to sing, and there is much to be grateful for,” wrote Dr. Cherland in the concert program. “Yet, we also know that uncertainty and pain are still present in our world. This concert reflects how we hold both joy and gratitude with anxiety and suffering.”

Throughout the concert, Dr. Cherland has one request for the audience.

“Listen for joy, listen for pain,” said Dr. Cherland. “Listen for gratitude. Listen for longing. Listen for the balancing of all.”

