U.S. Duluth Coast Guard unveiled new ice breaker: SPAR

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth officially welcomed a critical piece in the shipping puzzle on Wednesday, March 30.

The U.S. Coast Guard held a special ceremony showing off the new ice breaker: SPAR.

Last December in 2021, engineers and crew members traveled to Baltimore, Maryland to renovate the nearly two decade old ship.

After weeks of construction, the SPAR began its trip to Duluth dealing with icy and windy conditions on the way, especially near the Soo Locks.

Coast Guard officials say there’s still more work to be done before the ship is ready to break ice at the start of future shipping seasons.

Lieutenant Commander of SPAR Joel Wright said “We do have a six week maintenance period here we’ll do in Duluth. We’ll lay in mid-May and we will do that work in May and June and complete some of the exterior work that requires good weather.”

If things go according to plan, Lt. Wright hopes to do buoys this summer and be ready to break ice next winter.

In the meantime, two other icebreakers will continue that work. The SPAR will replace the Alder which has been decommissioned.

The SPAR ship was built in Marinette, Wisconsin in 2000.

